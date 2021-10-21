SHREVEPORT, La. - Two men involved in trafficking methamphetamine have been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to extended time in prison, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said Thursday in a news release.
James Orville Haynes, 43, of Shreveport, was sentenced to 9 years in prison and Anthony Allen Kellogg, 40, also of Shreveport, was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Both were also sentenced to serve five years of supervised release following their time in prison.
The arrests happened in May 2020. DEA agents began following Kellogg after learning he was selling large amounts of methamphetamine in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
They followed him as he drove from one city to another and attempted a traffic stop. Kellogg ran, but agents saw him throw items from his passenger side window before he got out of the vehicle.
Agents found him a short time later. During questioning, Kellogg admitted he bought 5 kilograms of meth that morning and gave 3 kilograms of it to Haynes.
Haynes' house was searched and more methamphetamine was found.
The DEA investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.