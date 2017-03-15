Things aren't what they used to be in the town of Timpson. Not after several earthquakes years ago.
"It was 3 o'clock in the morning, I was taking a shower and I thought a truck had run through my house," said Timpson resident Mark Yarbrough.
In Shelby County, Texas the quiet town has become known as the "earthquake capitol" of the south.
It all started on a clear spring afternoon in May 2012 when all of a sudden the ground began to shake.
Luckily it didn't last long, but the 3.9 magnitude quake was enough to rattle nerves. Less than a week later, the shaking started again and intensified. This time windows cracked, bricks began falling, and time weakened buildings began to crack. This quake measured a 4.9, the strongest to hit the area in over 100 years and was even felt in Shreveport.
Timpson Mayor Debra Smith told KTBS News, "it was very very scary. It happened in the middle of the night when everyone was asleep. It woke people up, it was shaking beds, moving people's fireplaces. There were a lot of cracks in people's houses and things. The buildings in our downtown area are original buildings built in the 18 or 1900's. The mortar between some of those bricks are at its life expectancy and then some. We lost a couple of walls and even some buildings."
After the earthquakes, Timpson officials new something had to be done. A massive earthquakes study was done on all the buildings and structures around the town. The water tower, for example, would fall after a magnitude 6 earthquake.
With more earthquakes happening here than in the previous century combined, many wanted to know what was causing it. Another study, this one launched by geologists, seismologists and other scientists from across the country. It didn't take long before their research pointed to a man made cause, a byproduct of the frenzied natural gas development that had engulfed this region.
In a report reviewed by KTBS News, leading researchers from Texas A&M determined it was the very storage wells used to hold hundreds of thousands of gallons of racking fluid that was responsible for the quakes. In that report researchers said, "here we show that waste water injection in eastern Texas causes uplift, detectable in radar interferometric data up to >8kilometers from the wells."
KTBS found three waste water disposal facilities on the outskirts of Timpson. Inside these tanks are what remains of the fracking fluid, once used to crack the earth hundreds of feet underground, releasing the natural gas trapped inside. Once millions of gallons of the salt water solution is pushed back deep into the earth, the studies showed it caused the Earth's upper layer to move.
Reports of earthquakes in this area have slowed, due to a major decrease in drilling in the Haynesville Shale that peaked from 2008 to 2012. Many of the companies have moved on, but Mayor Smith tells KTBS News they're just now starting to see another another problem, high levels of methane and sulfuric gas in the ground water.
"In our raw water we're seeing wear and tear on our equipment and stuff because of these high levels of gas. We've had to put in something they use for oil and gas called a scrubber to aerate it to get those gases out," said Smith.
Luckily no problems have been found so far in their drinking water. But with a population of just over 1,000, Timpson is often over looked by environmental regulators due to its small population.
"We just ask them to do things safely, like we all have to do in different industries, whether its oil and gas or water distribution, or checking on water quality. We just want it done safely," added Smith.
Another interesting thing KTBS discovered while looking into this story is who pays for the damage caused by an earthquake. According to Smith, many business owners in Timpson have purchased earthquake insurance. But that only pays out if the earthquake was deemed natural. Texas A&M's report found the Timpson's earthquakes were not natural, but instead man-made.