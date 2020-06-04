SHREVEPORT, La. - “No justice no peace no justice no peace!”
Those were the words protesters were chanting in day 4 of the 45 days of protest in Shreveport.
On Thursday, protesters marched against racism and police brutality.
About a hundred people marched from government plaza over to Shreveport Police Department.
The protest started with speeches from leaders of the movement.
There was even a word from Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins. Perkins told the crowd that he supports and stands with them.
One protesters talked about what brought her out to the demonstration.
"There are other individuals in the police force that hold the ideology you can treat black men however you please,” said Regina Williams. “Black men are disproportionately at risk for police brutality. It's unfair and it shouldn't be happening."
Shreveport officers were helping escort the march.
Once they got to police headquarter, protesters got on the ground with their hands behind their back to honor George Floyd who died when he was in that position.
The demonstration lasted eight minutes, which is how long Floyd was on the ground with the Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his neck.
Protesters were still chanting things like "I can't breathe!" and "Mama!" which were some of Floyd’s last words.
One protester said these types of demonstrations are needed because this is a fight that's been fought far too long.
Another protester noticed how police responded to Thursday's demonstration.
Police Chief Ben Raymond and other officers stood on the department's front lawn with their hand over their hearts. Raymond said that was his way of showing his support.
Forty-five days of protest continues on Friday with a prayer vigil for victims protesters said died at the hands of police.