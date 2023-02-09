Water Vapor Image of the Next Storm System for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor Image from Thursday afternoon shows another storm system heading toward the ArkLaTex.

Regional Satellite and Radar Image

Rain and snow were occurring over the Texas panhandle.

Friday Morning Forecast

Rain is forecast in the ArkLaTex as early as Friday morning near a cold front.

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Showers, windy and cold weather may continue through the afternoon.

Saturday Morning Forecast

It may also linger Friday night into Saturday morning.

Midday Saturday Forecast

By midday Saturday, the storm departs and the clouds begin clearing.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain totals may range from near a tenth of an inch in Toledo Bend to about a half inch in Arkansas.

Saturday Afternoon Forecast

Sunshine is expected during the afternoon and

Saturday Evening Forecast

clear skies for the evening.

Krewe of Centaur Parade Forecast

So, the weather looks great for the Krewe of Centaur parade.  Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3 for updates.

