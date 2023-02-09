SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor Image from Thursday afternoon shows another storm system heading toward the ArkLaTex.
Rain and snow were occurring over the Texas panhandle.
Rain is forecast in the ArkLaTex as early as Friday morning near a cold front.
Showers, windy and cold weather may continue through the afternoon.
It may also linger Friday night into Saturday morning.
By midday Saturday, the storm departs and the clouds begin clearing.
Rain totals may range from near a tenth of an inch in Toledo Bend to about a half inch in Arkansas.
Sunshine is expected during the afternoon and
clear skies for the evening.
So, the weather looks great for the Krewe of Centaur parade. Temperatures will be in the 50s.
