SHREVEPORT, La. -- Candidates for Shreveport mayor had until Oct. 11 to file their first round of campaign finance reports for the Nov. 8 election.
KTBS featured the top five in terms of money generated last week. Here's a look at the remaining five.
LeVette Fuller
Fuller reported $44,824 in contributions and $28,091 in expenses, leaving her $16,232 on hand when the reporting period ended.
Fuller’s report was 42 pages long. It was void of large dollar amounts like her competitors, although there were four people who gave $2,500 each and a handful of $1,000 donors. Instead, it included page after page of donations of $25, $50 and $100.
Her largest expenditure of over $6,000 went to Pabst Creative Communications for yard signs. Almost that much was spent with Lamar Media Group for billboards. She’s spent money on photography services, T-shirts, campaign rental space, printing, website design, office supplies, email service. Steven Knight is being paid for campaign management, money has been spent with Cuban Liquor, Brookshire’s, Perfect Pair Bakery and Pop-N-Pizza for town hall meetings and team meetings.
Lauren Anderson
Anderson reported $2,590 in contributions and $2,216 in expenditures, leaving her with $373.
Anderson indicted $500 came from her personal funds. But in a breakdown on the form, she lists all contributions coming from herself. She also listed herself as the one receiving the payments for money spent on T-shirts, stickers, key chains, bubble mailers, yard signs and push cards.
Darryl Ware II
Ware reported $434 in contributions and $642 in expenses, leaving him with a negative balance of $208.
Ware listed only four contributors to his campaign. For expenses, Ware said he spent money at Bears for a meeting, BeauxJax Crafthouse, Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant for a meal, Marilyn’s Place with a constituent to voice crime concerns and Office Depot for campaign business cards.
Melvin Slack Jr.
Report filed but no contributions or expenses are listed.
Julius Romano
No report filed.