SHREVEPORT, La.-- A Shreveport police training expert returned to the stand Thursday in the federal civil rights trial of three former Shreveport police officers.
The jury took a closer look at the video from the night of the traffic stop where two men were hit by officers after being pulled from their vehicle in a traffic stop.
KTBS 3 News obtained video from the incident on Jan. 24, 2020 on Linwood Avenue.
Sgt. Briana Rivera said Trevien Brooks is seen on the passenger side of the pickup truck holstering his gun and appears to push the passenger's, Damon Robinson, hand down and hits him.
When asked by the government in the redirect on Thursday morning if this was consistent with training, Rivera said it’s not. She testified this is based on what was documented, the video imagery and review by Shreveport police.
Rivera said after the driver, Chico Bell, hit the ground, he went into a protective mode covering his head. That's when she said former officers William Cody Isenhour and DeAndre Jackson hit him, which she says was not consistent with training.
Rivera said the scene was chaotic for everyone involved. She said the officers should have handled the stop another way.
Brooks, Isenhour and Jackson are accused in a federal indictment of violating Bell's and Robinson's civil rights because of excessive force used in the traffic stop that left Bell and Robinson with injuries.
The trial in U.S. District Court is in recess until Monday.