BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days.
The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state says 1.39 million people have been fully vaccinated. That's more than 29% of the state's population.
As of Monday, 2.86 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana.