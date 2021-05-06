BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana administered near 120,000 doses of the COVID vaccine in the past week. New vaccine statistics released Thursday included a week's worth of data, as the state missed its last scheduled update on Monday.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1.52 million people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state says 1.31 million people have been fully vaccinated. That's about 28% of the state's population.
As of Thursday, more than 2.75 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana.