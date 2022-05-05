Power Outage

TYLER, Texas — When severe weather strikes, CBS19 will keep you informed of power outages across East Texas.

As of 4:33 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, the following outages have been reported:

ONCOR

  • Anderson County- 539 outages
  • Angelina County- 17 outages
  • Cherokee County- 1, 685 outages
  • Henderson County - 126 outages
  • Smith County - 1,590 outages
  • Van Zandt County - 77 outages
 LOCAL NEWS

TYLER, Texas — When severe weather strikes, CBS19 will keep you informed of power outages across East Texas.

As of 4:33 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, the following outages have been reported:

ONCOR

  • Anderson County- 539 outages
  • Angelina County- 17 outages
  • Cherokee County- 1, 685 outages
  • Henderson County - 126 outages
  • Smith County - 1,590 outages
  • Van Zandt County - 77 outages

SWEPCO

  • Upshur County - 155 outages
  • Harrison County - 114 outages
  • Marion County - 49 outages
  • Gregg County - 526 outages
  • Rusk County - 540 outages
  • Panola County- 2, 207 outages
  • Cass County- 405 outages

RUSK COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • 75631 - 511 outages
  • 75652 - 981 outages
  • 75654 - 899 outages
  • 75669 - 117 outages
  • 75681 - 454 outages
  • 75691 - 1 outage

UPSHUR RURAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • Big Sandy - 1 outage
  • Diana - 216 outages
  • Gethsemane - 30 outages
  • Gilmer - 2 outages
  • Holly Lake - 2 outages
  • Jefferson - 109 outages
  • Lake O' the Pines - 36 outages
  • Nesbitt - 586 outages
  • Rocky Mound - 32 outages

CHEROKEE COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • No significant outages reported

HOUSTON COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • No significant outages reported

WOOD COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • Van - 77 outages

POWER OUTAGE TIPS

  • Keep freezers and refrigerators closed.
  • Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows.
  • Do not use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.
  • Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.
  • Have alternate plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.
  • Check with local officials about heating and cooling locations open near you.

CBS19 will update this list throughout as outage numbers change.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments