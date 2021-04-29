BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana administered over 40,000 doses of the COVID vaccine in the past several days.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 1.48 million people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The state says 1.23 million people have been fully vaccinated. That's over 26% of the state's population, according to 2019 census data.
As of Thursday, more than 2.63 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana. The state said that vaccine data was a day behind due to technical issues.