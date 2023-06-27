The Biden Administration announced the allocation of more than $42 billion to internet access across the country. Of that amount, Louisiana is slated to receive more than $1.3 billion.
"The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) Monday announced how it has allocated funding to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service to everyone in America. This “Internet for All” initiative is a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda," a release states.
“No one is working faster to eliminate the digital divide than Louisiana, and this major investment will allow us to get it done,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I want to thank President Biden, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and the NTIA for recognizing and supporting our important mission of making broadband available to all Louisianans, and I want to thank Sen. Bill Cassidy and Congressman Troy Carter for voting for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that made this investment possible. This broadband expansion will accelerate the growth of Louisiana’s economy while increasing access to education and health care. We will work urgently to deploy these funds and ensure that 100% of Louisiana businesses and residences receive access to high-speed, affordable, and reliable internet by 2029.”
"Today's allocation announcement represents a historic federal investment. When combined with other federal funds from the US Treasury, FCC and NTIA, this will represent more than $1.87 billion in investment in Louisiana over the next 5 years,” said Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of ConnectLA. “With private sector matching dollars, we anticipate total investment will be more than $2.3 billion. Additionally, several of Louisiana’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities have received grants to upgrade their broadband infrastructure, two of our federally recognized tribes have received federal grants to improve broadband service on their reservations, and last week we announced a grant to bury nearly 225 miles of fiber underground in North Louisiana."
This award is in addition to the more than $250 million in treasury funds and private sector match that have already been committed through the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant program to impact well over 80,000 locations.