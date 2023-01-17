NEW ORLEANS - For years, Opelousas residents have complained about their city’s antiquated water system, in which leaks under streets cause potholes and brown water flows from their faucets.
Now, those residents have confirmation that their water system is failing. The city’s water utility was one of 64 in Louisiana to earn an F grade in the Louisiana Department of Health’s new grading system for community water systems.
In addition to the 64 Fs, 66 systems earned D grades. The 130 systems supply water to 450,000 residents, according to LDH data.
These preliminary grades, published Jan. 1, are assigned to the 954 community water systems in Louisiana. The vast majority of the grades were good: 776 of the 954 water systems graded, covering some 3.9 million people, earned an A or B, according to LDH’s data.
Most major cities — including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Shreveport — had water systems that received at least a C.
