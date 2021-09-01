BATON ROUGE, La. - The majority of gas stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge are without fuel due to an increase in demand driven by Hurricane Ida.
As of Wednesday morning, 52.7% of gas stations in Baton Rouge did not have gas for sale, according to information from Gas Buddy, a crowdsourced mobile app.
About 26% of stations were out of diesel in Baton Rouge.
Just shy of 13% of stations were out of gas in Lafayette.
For Joe Heck, who lives in Walker, it's been hit or miss to find gas.
"It has really turned into a scavenger hunt," said Heck, who was waiting in line Wednesday morning at a Shell station on Siegen Lane. At 8 a.m., the line at the station stretched into the busy road.
Heck brought gas cans to fill up for his generator since he's been without power since Sunday night but didn't have damage to his home from the storm.
Last night, he waited for about an hour at the RaceTrack on Perkins and Bluebonnet for gas before heading home.
"The lines are horrific," he said. "It seems to me like there should be an alternate plan. But here's the thing, I'm bitching a little bit about waiting for gas but when I get home I've got my generator, it's inconvenient but I'm not displaced."
O'Neal Smith said he spent Tuesday night at the station, waiting for gas.
Smith, who lives in Jennings, had trekked to New Orleans to drop off some generators and searched for a gas station as his truck ran low. He ran out of gas at 6:30 p.m., while he was waiting in line.
"When we turned into the parking lot, that's when they said they were out of gas," Smith said.
Now dozens of vehicles are waiting for the station to turn the pumps on, nearly all of which had plastic bags over the nozzle.
"They say they have gas (now), but I don't know," Smith said.