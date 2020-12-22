BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana distributed more than $674 million in emergency food assistance this year. Officials say there was an unprecedented food need in 2020, a tumultuous year marked by the coronavirus pandemic and three hurricanes that made landfall in the state.
The state distributed emergency food assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. That assistance included the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program for school children, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments, Disaster SNAP (DSNAP) benefits, Replacement SNAP benefits and an unprecedented distribution of Replacement DSNAP benefits.
The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received five times the normal volume of SNAP applications within the first 30 days of the pandemic and ends the year serving an all-time high of more than 456,000 SNAP households. That represents a 26% increase over 9 months – adding 95,228 households and 177,069 people from February to November – after a four-year steady decline in the number of families receiving assistance.
“The extraordinary circumstances of this year called for extraordinary measures on behalf of the families we serve,” said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. “Every step we could take to minimize the crises’ impact and maximize support for our families, we took it.”
With support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), Louisiana streamlined its SNAP application and recertification processes and requested additional benefits for families struggling to make ends meet.