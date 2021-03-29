BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana administered more than 120,000 doses of the COVID vaccine in the past several days, and that number should jump higher this week as the state opens up eligibility to all adults.
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, over 1.1 million people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state said 720,598 people have been fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, more than 1.8 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana.
The state opened up vaccine access Monday to everyone 16 and older.