BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana health officials reported 827 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 33,489 confirmed cases as the state inches closer to reopening.
The governor's office said the spike in new cases was once again due to a backlog of old tests from testing sites that are reporting their results for the first time.
Thirty-six more deaths were reported Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 2,351. According to the state, a total of 22,608 people have recovered from the virus as of Sunday.
The daily number of patients hospitalized was about the same as Wednesday with 1,193 patients.
On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state would enter the first phase of reopening the state. The new proclamation will allow most businesses to reopen statewide with limits on capacity.