SHREVEPORT, La.-- The plan to bring a ballpark to Shreveport is getting closer to becoming a reality.
Rev Entertainment released new images of what their project will look like Thursday during a press conference with the mayor. Developers say this stadium is about more than just baseball.
Their plans include a baseball field, a hotel, an amphitheater and a mixed-use development. The mixed use facility will include restaurants and support community events.
The location for this complex will be right off I-20 near Independence Stadium.