On Monday, the Department of Transportation approved two grants totaling $22,500,000 to assist in rebuilding Louisiana infrastructure after severe storms wreaked havoc across the state in 2016.
Rep. Johnson released the following statement:
"Last month, I testified before the House Appropriations Committee to stress the importance of investing in Louisiana’s transportation infrastructure. Severe flooding and storms devastated much of the state last year, and many areas have yet to see any restoration. Fortunately, the U.S. Department of Transportation seems to share my concerns regarding the lack of funding and has issued two grants that will send more than $22 million in relief to Louisiana. I am very pleased with this investment in our state and will continue to fight for additional improvements while in Congress.”