SHREVEPORT, La. - People from Northwest Louisiana interested in growing hemp got to learn more about the industry Tuesday.
More than 100 people met at Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPA's and Advisors office in Shreveport to learn about industrial hemp regulations, licensing requirements, and they got to network.
The industrial hemp program coordinator for the state explained the application process, and people got to ask her questions. Currently, there is one seed producer and one grower in the area.
"We'll license as many people who want to grow or process, or do whatever there's no limit on the number of licenses that we're going to issue, or the number of acres that we're going to permit," said Angela Guidry, Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry industrial hemp coordinator.
Guidry said the state is expecting an influx of applications next month.
"It does seem like a lot of people here want to do this. It's not an easy thing to do. Growing the crop is not without risks. Processing the crop is going to require a big capital investment, but we think that down the road there could be a big payoff for it," said Brandon Fail, Shreveport's economic development director.
Growers are required to keep their hemp crops below .3% total THC. If it goes over, crops will be destroyed.
You can find out more about hemp and the application process by clicking here.