LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — More than 12,000 parcels of property across Arkansas have been certified to be sent to auction starting in April. The properties are up for sale because according to state records, the last time their owners paid the property taxes on them was back in 2012.
After two consecutive years, if property owners are still delinquent on their property tax, the county tax collector forwards the parcel onto the Commissioner of State Lands office. At that point, it basically becomes Commissioner John Thurston's job to collect.
"We're sending out regular mail, we're doing certified mail, we're process serving the properties - putting notices on structures," said Commissioner Thurston.
If Thurston's office still cannot get in touch the property owner or the owner continues to fail to pay, the property is certified to head to auction.
The starting bid can range from as little as $100 to tens of thousands of dollars - for things as simple as a ditch on the side of the road to an old hospital. But Thurston said the starting bid is what's owed on the property, making sure counties recoup all of what's owed to them. For the old Acme Motel in Little Rock, the starting bid is $21,033 when the property heads to auction on April 11 - a house in Little Rock's Meriwether Park neighborhood owes $6,046 in back taxes.
Property owners have up until auction day to "redeem" their property, meaning they pay back all taxes owed on the property including late penalties and interest. But Thurston said property owners can even claim their property post auction.
"They still have 10 business days that they can still pay their taxes and the penalties," said Thurston, adding that the purchaser of the property at auction would receive a full refund of their purchase price.
Since property owners have up until the date of the auction to pay up, not all 12,000+ properties certified for the 2017 State Lands auction season will actually show up for bid.
According to statistics from the Commissioner of State Lands office, in 2016 - 10,839 parcels were certified for auction. Nearly 35% of properties, up for auction in 2016 were redeemed at or before auction - a little more than 10% were actually sold - while 53% of property up for auction in 2016 never sold at all.
"If a parcel doesn't sell at the auction, it remains in our office forever," said Thurston.
Thurston said despite continually accruing interest and penalties, property owners will still be able to redeem an unsold property or it can be bought at a negotiated price. The commissioner also has the opportunity to donate delinquent lands to government entities like cities or schools upon request.
To date, the state still has 27,887 properties on their post-auction list. Thurston said that's money counties desperately need with roughly 80% of those funds going to operate public schools.
Despite many properties not selling, the Commissioner of State Lands office was able to return $18.2 million dollars to county governments across the state - more than $3 million returned to Pulaski County alone.
Auctions are county-by-county, according to Thurston, starting on April 4 in Pope County. The Commissioner's website allows property owners to see if their property is on the auction block, as well as gives potential buyers and map and street level view of the property for sale using Google maps. The website, COSL.org, also lists properties that never sold at past auctions, allowing potential buyers to make an offer.