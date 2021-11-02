SHREVEPORT, La. - "The city said watch to see if you see the spinning numbers. Well, I stood out there for one day for half an hour and there's no numbers spinning. So, how did I have a spike in my water bill," Elissa Larremore, a Shreveport resident said.
It's certainly not a new problem, but KTBS was contacted by multiple Shreveport residents saying their water bills are erratic and way too much.
Three City of Shreveport Water and Sewerage customers all told similar stories of dramatic increases in their bills. Hundreds of dollars of increases from month to month.
"My bill was around $46 a month and then it started creeping up to $60 something a month, then it creeped up to $80 something a month. Then it's into the hundreds and I started looking at my bill and I disconnected myself from autopay because I was tired of getting a $600 withdraw every few months," Larremore said.
She has had plumbers out several times to check for leaks and found no leaks. She doesn't have a pool and she shut down her sprinkler system two years ago because of all the irregular bills.
"On our little neighborhood page, every once and while somebody will post, did you see your huge water bill? Yeah, I've seen my huge water bill when it comes and it goes up down, up down and up down. There's no way. We don't do anything differently in my household, I don't have any leaks, I constantly watch for them," Larremore said.
"I start seeing spikes and I start getting angry. I can call and call and call and nobody can explain what the spikes are in the water bill and how you can double or even triple your usage in a one month span," said Larremore.
A spokeswoman for the city issued the following statement:
"This account’s consumption has been consistent for several years with the exception of 2 four month episodes of elevated consumption. Those 4 month periods were June – September 2018 and June – September 2020. The meter is being read monthly with clear visible pictures to verify the read. We cannot comment on the payment history of our customers."