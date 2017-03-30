Morning classes and operations at LA Tech cancelled Will Trahan Mar 30, 2017 Mar 30, 2017 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Louisiana Tech students will have classes cancelled this morning due to a power outage. There's no word yet on when the problem will be resolved or when classes will start back. We will post that information as soon as we get it. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth Judge suspended from Shreveport City Court +4 Security Forces keep Barksdale Air Force Base safe +3 Ignoring glaucoma diagnosis almost steals an Arkansas man’s sight +2 3 Investigates: The Beauty Black Market +3 New tax law changes may affect local nonprofits +4 Race relations and the church; Where does NW Louisiana stand in 2020? Loading... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles4 dead in north Louisiana murder-suicideSFD: Don's Seafood building fire 'suspicious in nature'Third person arrested in hotel theft; warrants issued for 4 more2 Shreveport police officers arrestedCross Bayou Point debate turns racial at Shreveport City CouncilState Police issue endangered missing advisory; search for mother and four childrenRick Rowe's Where in the ArkLaTex: De Queen, AR2 arrested; stolen vehicles, guns recoveredInformation sought on whereabouts of missing Vivian womanMan accused of damaging DPSO patrol unit, leaving severed hog feet Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.