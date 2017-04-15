A fatal crash in Miller County left three dead and one injured.
A report from the Arkansas State Police says a Mazda driven by Moises Jose-Perez, 32, and an 18-wheeler were traveling northbound on I-49 in Miller County early Saturday morning. At around 6am, the Mazda drove under the rear axle of the 18-wheeler's second axle for unknown reasons and the crash occurred. Two of Joe-Perez's passengers, Aileen Jose, 30, and a minor were pronounced dead at the scene.
Jose-Perez and a second minor passenger in the Mazda were taken to LSU Health for treatment. The minor was pronounced dead at the hospital at around 9:30am. Jose-Perez's current condition is unknown. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.