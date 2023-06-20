SHREVEPORT, La. - Many people are still struggling after the storm.
City agencies and local churches are giving out water and providing cooling centers to help. One cooling center in particular is doing things a little differently.
The center is Morning Star Baptist Church at 5340 Jewella Ave.
The Red Cross is helping with food, water, and air conditioning.
“People come in here because they need the help. They need a place to sleep. They need food to eat and they need the help they need and the compassion and the compassion is the most important thing in the place like this,” said Emile Victor, staying at Morning Star.
This cooling center is offering places to sleep and a place to for people like Victor to exchange oxygen tanks.
“I had no electricity. I’m on oxygen, for starters, and without the oxygen, you know, I’m in permanent remorse there. You know, I need the oxygen, 24/7. So, I had to leave and find a place where I could hook the electricity up and give me the permanent oxygen I need. So just please help me out with the oxygen,” said Emile.
Many people are volunteering to help and healthcare workers are needed.
“I would recommend that all health care workers come out and help. We are really in need of other health care workers, especially here at this shelter and other shelters here in Shreveport,” said Manila Brown DHS-LPN.
People are coming together to help others get through in this time of crisis.
“I think it's a big help for the community because it opens the door for people who don't have no place to go,” said Victor.
If you are in need of an overnight shelter or would like to volunteer with the Red Cross, you can go to Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center at 5340 Jewella Ave.
The following cooling center's locations are now open to assist citizens who may need a place to cool off:
- Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center, 5340 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA This facility is a 24-hour overnight facility.
- The Highland Center, 520 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA – (opening Tuesday 9am-4pm)
- Galilee Family Life Center, 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, LA (8am-8pm)
The following city recreational facilities are open and operating as normal from 8am-6:30pm:
- Valencia Park Community Center, 1800 Viking Drive
- Southern Hills Park Community Center, 1002 Bert Kouns Loop
- Bill Cockrell Park Community Center, 4109 Pines Road
- Airport Park Community Center
- Lakeside Community Center
- Princess Park Community Center