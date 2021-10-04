SHREVEPORT, La - Caddo Parish is one step closer to getting a mosquito drone.
The Caddo Parish Commission voted to advance the possibility of buying one drone for 54,000 dollars at today's work session. It would distribute lavicides and adulticides to help combat the mosquito population in the parish.
Also, advancing to Thursday's regular session is an ordinance for the appropriation of about $165,000 dollars to provide ballistic vests for Shreveport and Caddo Parish fire districts.
"We've come into scenes here recently where we've been on scene trying to render aid, where we've been the target. We are on scenes now where gunshots are ringing out around us while the police and the sheriff's office are trying to control the scene," said Clarence Reese of the Shreveport Fire Department
Each vest would cost about a thousand-dollars.