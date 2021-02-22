MANSFIELD, La. – The sun is shining and for the most part inches of snow and ice have melted. But unfortunately for a lot of DeSoto Parish residents, water is still not flowing through their pipes.
Updates on some systems include:
MANSFIELD
The city of Mansfield is still maintaining 50 percent capacity with its water system, meaning some customers may have a trickle while others have nothing at all. The pressure is low because the tanks are not filling up, spokeswoman Tommie Crawford said, adding a major leak was repaired Sunday near the high school.
There is still no immediate prediction when the condition will improve. Crawford expects an update from the water system director this afternoon.
SOUTH DESOTO WATER SYSTEM
The water system has been shut down upon the advice of the Louisiana Rural Water Association, said operator Mary Louise Salley. That will allow the storage tanks to refill.
Plans are to turn the system on at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
“We’ve found meters that had just blown up,” Salley said, “and we had 4-inch lines spraying water everywhere.”
The rural water association is sending personnel to help trace leaks on the main lines, but customers are being strongly urged to search around their property for leaks.
DESOTO WATERWORKS DISTRICT NO. 1
Water has been turned off to the Grand Cane area because of a “massive leak” in that area that can’t keep up with water in the tanks. But water service has resumed to customers on Richardson Road and the northern part of Linwood Road.
“We have lots of leaks in that area,” system administrator John Neilson said in a Facebook update. “Please Please Please check for leaks. Our crew is going meter to meter looking for leaks. We will have a crew in the Gloster area sometime today. Working in Frierson hopefully today. Sorry for any inconvenience but we are working as hard and fast as we can to get the water restored.”
GRAND CANE WATER SYSTEM
Water is on but system indicators show leaks in the system. So operators began this morning isolating sections of the system in search of the leaks.
That means some customers will have low pressure during the process. The system is pumping twice the amount that it should. At that rate, the system could go down again today, operator Ed Campbell said.
If so, tanks will be allowed to refill overnight. This process will be repeated until the demand drops, he said.
NORTH DESOTO WATER SYSTEM
North DeSoto Water System appears to be doing the "fair" so far, operator Joe Etheredge said.
Two pumping stations are up to pre-winter storm levels. A third pumping stations still has low pressure; however, Etheredge boosted it this morning. If it holds, he'll bump it up more this afternoon.
Etheredge plans to pull water samples today to send to the health department to begin the process of getting off the boil advisory list.