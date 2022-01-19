SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the ArkLaTex until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A cold front could spawn severe storms across east Texas, Toledo Bend, northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas.
All modes of severe weather are included .. hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Showers and a few storms develop around the lunch hour.
Stronger storms are possible from east Texas to Toledo Bend to northwest Louisiana and into Arkansas by 5 p.m.
The activity weakens and departs the ArkLaTex during the late evening.
