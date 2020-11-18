BENTON, La. -- A Bossier City mother accused of providing suicide information to her child sits behind bars following her arrest Monday night.
Heather Nicole Shelton, 31, was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail on a charge of criminal assistance to suicide. She's held on a $20,000 bond.
Bossier sheriff's detectives arrested Shelton after determining she was responsible for providing the "physical means and knowledge" on how to commit suicide to one of her children, according to information provided by Lt. Bill Davis, BPSO spokesman.
No additional details were provided.
The child was not physically harmed, Davis said.
Shelton appeared Tuesday before District Judge Parker Self for a 72-hour hearing. She indicated to the court that she will hire private counsel.