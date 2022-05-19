SHREVEPORT, La. – The Shreveport woman accused of tossing her two young children from a bridge into Cross Lake, killing one and injuring the other, has been found competent to stand trial.
However, Ureka Black, 33, has changed her plea to charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder to not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity.
The district judge’s ruling and Black’s plea change happened Thursday morning in Caddo District Court during a status hearing.
A sanity commission composed of a psychiatrist and psychologist was appointed last year to determine if Black was mentally competent to stand trial.
During Thursday’s hearing, the court set another court appearance for Black on Aug. 4 to address the commission’s findings. One of the medical experts said Black knew right from wrong when the children were thrown into the lake, but the other did not address that issue in his evaluation.
A Caddo Parish grand jury indicted Black in January.
Prosecutors said Black’s two sons – 10-month-old Joshua and a 5-year-old Elijah – were put in the lake along the south shore last September. A yard crew working in the area spotted Joshua’s body floating in the lake and alerted authorities. Elijah was found alive and floating on his back. Authorities have not disclosed how they believe he was able to stay afloat.
Black has been jailed without bond since her arrest.
Shortly after Black’s arrest, her attorney, public defender Elizabeth Gibson, asked for a mental evaluation of her client, saying she did not believe Black had the metal capacity to understand the court proceedings and at the time of the offense couldn’t discern right from wrong.
Black was arrested hours after the children were found. She was in a van at a rest stop in Waskom, Texas. Her surviving son and an older daughter are living with relatives.
Black has prior arrest records in Caddo and Bossier on charges such as human trafficking, prostitution, arson, simple assault, domestic battery and drugs, but her time behind bars has been minimal. Some of the prosecutions came with court orders to attend counseling, anger management and parenting classes.