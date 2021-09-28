SHREVEPORT, La. – The Shreveport mother accused of throwing her two young children into Cross Lake Friday made her first court appearance shortly before noon Tuesday.
Ureka Black, 32, appeared before District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. via video conference from the Caddo Correctional Center.
Black told Hathway she could not afford to hire an attorney. He appointed the Caddo Parish Public Defender’s Office to represent her.
Black has been booked on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the death of her 8-month-old son and injury to a 5-year-old son, Elijah.
The infant was found floating in the lake Friday morning by a yard crew working in the area of the Cross Lake bridge. The Cross Lake Marine Patrol then found Elijah floating on his back. He had an injury to his face but was alive.
Hours later, Black was located at a rest stop in Waskom, Texas, where she was taken into custody. Black was returned to the Shreveport City Jail early Sunday morning then booked into CCC on Monday.
Black is held without bond. Hathaway set a date of Dec. 17 for arraignment.
A spokesman for the Caddo Coroner’s Office said they are not yet releasing the age, name and manner of death of the child who died. No reason was given for the delay.