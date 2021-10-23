A forty-seven year old mother and her 26-year-old son are in custody IN Wyoming and charged with the murder of Michael "Andy" McGuffee. Debbie Senft, who is McGuffe's half sister, and Zachary Mussett are both from Texarkana, Texas and are currently in custody.
McGuffee was found deceased by the Blanchard Police department and there were signs of fire started, and missing items from his home, as well as McGuffee's pick up truck.
The Oklahoma State Bureau ruled McGuffee's death a homicide. Early this week stolen items belonging to McGuffee were found pawned in Kansas. Days later his truck was found in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Senft and Mussett were found in Wyoming 15 miles east of Rock Springs, Wyoming. The mother and son are both charged with one count of murder in the first degree and one count of arson in the first degree. They are being held with out bond in Wyoming.