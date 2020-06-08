NATCHITOCHES, La. – The mother accused in the burning death of her infant son has been declared indigent by a Natchitoches Parish District Court judge.
The only exception allowed by District Judge Desiree Dyess is for attorney fees. Hanna Barker will have to pay her attorney, Dhu Thompson. However, the remaining costs associated with her trial – such as paying expert witnesses and covering their travel expenses – will be funded by the state.
The state did not object to Barker’s request for indigent status during the hearing held Monday morning.
Barker is charged in the July 2018 death of her son, 6-month-old Levi Cole Ellerbe. Her trial is set to start in October with jury selection in Opelousas. The actual trial will be held in Natchitoches.
The Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office is seeking the death penalty.
Prosecutors say Barker asked her girlfriend, Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith, to kill Levi then waited a few hours before calling 911 to report her son had been kidnapped. Smith is accused of dumping Levi along the railroad tracks in Natchitoches, coating him in gasoline and setting him ablaze. Levi was found with severe burns covering 90 percent of his body and later died.
Smith is scheduled for trial in January.