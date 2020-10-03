SHREVEPORT, La. — Shreveport police have charged a mother in connection with the death of her 9-month-old son earlier this year.
Sharon Johnson was booked on second-degree murder. She’s held on a $500,000 bond.
Johnson was already facing a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, stemming from the alleged abuse of her two-year-old daughter.
The death of Johnson's infant happened on May 2. Shreveport police responded to the 4700 block of Hilry Huckabee III Drive and found the 9-month-old suffering from multiple blunt force injuries.
The infant was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died from his injuries.
Since this incident, investigators with the Homicide Unit and the Youth Services Bureau launched a joint investigation, which took several months to complete.