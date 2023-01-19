NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County woman filed an appeal to her guilty conviction of injury to a child by omission on Tuesday in the Sixth Court of Appeals.
Christy Wedgeworth, 24, was at work when her 11-month-old son was left with her male friend Joshua Lowe, who allegedly said the baby had choked on a hot dog.
Autopsy reports indicated the child suffered fatal head trauma and other injuries consistent with a violent shaking as well as blunt force trauma.
An affidavit stated the child also had older injuries healing which proved to the court that Wedgeworth was culpable and could have prevented his death.
According to court documents, Wedgeworth did not enter a plea and was sentenced in December to 60 years.
In October, Lowe, was found guilty of capital murder in the child’s death and sentenced to life without parole.