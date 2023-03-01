GOLDONNA, La. - Since losing her son Michael Ryder in a tragic accident back in 2015, Lori Powell as honored him in many ways. But she says her latest tribute perfectly captures her son's passion for giving back.
The 5th Annual Michael Ryder Memorial Blood Drive will be held March 11 from 12:30 p.m. until 5:30 pm. at Backwoods Venue. LifeShare will be there until the last drop of blood is collected.
There are multiple ways to sign up and make an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome. There will also be food, fun, games, prizes, and even a bounce house for the kids.
In honor of Michael's 33rd birthday, the first 33 people to sign up and complete their appointment will be entered to win $100.
"My son was the most amazing individual. This boy never missed an opportunity to help somebody," said Powell as she spoke her 24-year old son.
Ryder, a volunteer firefighter, was killed in February 2015 when a work truck he was riding in was struck by a train in DeSoto Parish.
His mother says before then, her son lived fiercely and gave generously.
"When he was alive, if he saw that LifeShare bus parked anywhere, he was gonna jump on that bus and see about donating blood," she said.
"There were times that he knew he had just recently donated and wouldn't be able to again, but he was like 'I gotta try. I gotta go save a life,'" Powell said.
Ryder's passion for donating and a simple phone call from LifeShare on Christmas morning 2015 asking for her late son, inspired a new way to honor her to honor him with a memorial blood drive.
"It means the absolute world to me. It was so important to him, and to be able to carry that on and now his giving has been multiplied by so much," Powell said.