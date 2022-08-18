SHREVEPORT, La. - Showers and storms with heavy downpours moved across the northern half of the ArkLaTex early Thursday morning.
The rain and cloud cover kept the area much cooler during the day. The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a high of only 84. It was 96 just 24 hours before and over 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
Rain amounts were variable across the ArkLaTex with the highest totals north of I-20. Here are the KTBS 3 Weather Watcher reports for Thursday:
Rain amounts ranged from just a trace in Ozan, AR as reported by Joyce Sproles to 1.64 inches in Atlanta, TX according to Jason Patterson.
Rainfall was light in east Texas as compared to northeast Louisiana. Edwin Christian in Crossroads just had .02 inches while Ronnie Vail in Ruston recorded almost 4 inches!!
The northern part of the metro area saw the heaviest downpours. Jeff Moody who resides near Cypress Lake recorded over an inch. Mark Potter in Bossier City had barely enough to measure in his rain gauge with just .06 inches.
Rainfall was scarce around Toledo Bend. Jerry Dupont in Toledotown registered .25 inches and only a trace occurred in Many according to David Barnhill.
Thanks weather watchers for your reports. To join our group and represent your part of the ArkLaTex, register here and then send us your data.