SHREVEPORT, La. - A round of showers and storms pushed south across the ArkLaTex on Tuesday. The regional radar showed a wide band pushing through the area during the early afternoon.
Rain amounts varied a lot. The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded just a tenth of an inch. The clouds and the rain helped keep the high temperature in the 90s on Tuesday as compared to 100 degrees on Monday.
North ArkLaTex Weather Watchers had to contend with some flooding Tuesday morning. Ken Wallen in Redwater, TX received over 4 inches of rain. Contrast that by Tommy Lowe in Fulton, AR with just a third of an inch.
Around the center part of the area, June Jones in Elysian Fields picked up an inch of rain on Tuesday afternoon. Ronnie Vail in Ruston barley had anything to measure with just four one hundredths.
In the metro area, Molly Rankin in Benton had a two day total of 1.14 inches. Mike Lyles in Shreveport had a quarter of an inch.
Around Toledo Bend, both Kay Berry in Stonewall, LA and Greg Petrus in Melrose, LA had about an inch.
More rain is forecast for the rest of the work / school week.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.