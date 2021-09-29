BATON ROUGE, La. - The mother of Nevaeh Allen — the 2-year-old who was reported missing last week and whose body was found in Mississippi on Sunday — was arrested Wednesday on second-degree murder.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced the arrest at a press conference late Wednesday afternoon.
Nevaeh went missing last Friday. Her body was found in remote Pearlington, Mississippi, two days later.
The mother's partner, Phillip Gardner, was accused of disposing of the body and charged with unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice. Police say he changed his story. At first, Gardner reportedly told police that he had laid down for a nap and awoke to find the girl missing. Later, police say he admitted he had found her "unresponsive and lifeless."
Family members say Gardner had a violent, "toxic relationship" with Nevaeh's mother, Lanaya Cardwell.
"I don't know what could have happened. I don't know what went wrong," she said tearfully. "I wish I would have stayed home from work; I don't know. That's all I know."
She said she last saw Nevaeh that morning before going to work, when she brought the child to the corner store and got her some snacks and apple juice.
"That's the last time I seen my baby," she said, sobbing into the camera. "When I went to work, she had on her yellow dress with the pineapples on it, and she should have still had on that dress."