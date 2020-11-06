Earlier this week, Bossier deputies helped escort the “Remembering Our Fallen” memorial from Bossier City to the Riverpark Church in Shreveport. The couple driving the memorial had a special connection to the memorial.
Noala Fritz is a Gold Star Mother. That's a mother that's lost their child during military action.
Her son, 1st Lt. Jacob Fritz, gave his life for our freedom while serving in Iraq in 2007. He died as a prisoner of war. She says his sacrifice was freedom here at home.
They've done it for our freedom. They've done it for our rights to freedom of speech, freedom of education", Fritz said. "Those freedoms you've been given because of our military and we need to support them. I believe if you come out here and see this, that's your way of supporting and honoring and remembering our fallen."
In the midst of all that is going on in our country, don’t forget to thank a veteran, especially as we celebrate Veterans Day next week.
You can visit the “Remembering Our Fallen” display at Riverpark Church on East 70th, just on the other side of the Jimmie Davis bridge. It features photos of military men and women who have died since the Global War on Terrorism was declared on Sept. 11, 2001.