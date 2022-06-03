Darci Bass

MANY, La. - The mother of a teenage murder victim was arrested this week in Sabine Parish. She's accused of trying to run over a police officer with her car.

Darci Bass was arrested Tuesday, near Many according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say deputies saw a man who is a wanted fugitive in her car they approached-and tried to talk with the man.

But the vehicle sped off with Bass driving nearly running over a deputy, according to police. Bass was later captured , but the fugitive escaped.

Bass is now charged with aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated assault of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

The fugitive in her vehicle is identified as 28 year old Chris Malmay.

Police are offering a $500 reward for info leading to his arrest.

He faces a long list of charges.

Bass' daughter, Livye Lewis, was murdered in 2020, by her ex boyfriend, Matthew Edgar.

He was convicted , and sentenced to 99 years in prison, but failed to show for court in January and has been a fugitive ever since.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
1
1
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments