MANSFIELD, La. – Day 2 of a capital murder case in Mansfield ended Saturday similarly to Friday – with a lot of tears.
The last witness jurors heard from was Amy Bloxom, the mother of the 12-year-old Stonewall child who was killed 13 years ago. The man accused in his death, Brian Horn, 47, of Keachi, is charged with first-degree murder and faces a possible death sentence if convicted.
Bloxom took the jurors back to March 30, 2010 – the day Justin Bloxom was killed. Bloxom said she instinctively knew something was wrong when she got a call Justin was missing from the house of friends with whom he spent the night.
It wasn’t like him to disappear without telling someone. A few short hours after Justin was reported missing, Bloxom got the word no parent wants to hear – her son was dead.
Saturday was a full day of testimony for the panel of Vernon Parish residents who are hearing evidence in Horn’s trial. They only spent a half-day in the courtroom Friday after being driven from Leesville that morning.
Testimony resumes Sunday afternoon. District Judge Amy Burford McCartney said Friday an option for a religious service will be provided Sunday morning for those jurors wanting to take part.
This is Horn’s second trial. He was convicted in 2014 and sentenced to death. However, a Louisiana Supreme Court ruling in 2018 granted Horn another trial.
Testimony Saturday included a host of law enforcement officers from various agencies who had a part in the investigation of Horn, from finding evidence at the scene on U.S. Highway 171 in Stonewall where Justin’s body was found to forensic searches of Horn’s cell phone.
Approximately 30 minutes was spent in silence in the courtroom as text messages between Horn and Justin were shown on a TV monitor for the jurors to read.
Horn is accused of contacting Justin via texts and portraying himself as a 15-year-old girl named Amber. Instead, it was Horn who set up a meeting with Justin and said he would send a friend to pick him up from his friend’s house. That friend turned out to be Horn in his green Action Taxi cab.
Prosecutors said Horn, a twice convicted sex offender, killed Justin by asphyxiation after he ran out of gas on the highway. He then disposed of Justin’s body across the fence in a shallow slough of water, according to the state.
A teacher who saw the taxi in the neighborhood from which Justin went missing and two DeSoto sheriff’s deputies who saw the taxi parked on the side of the highway were among those also testifying Saturday. One of those deputies even stopped to see if the driver, Horn, needed assistance. Justin was not in the taxi then.