VIVIAN, La. - The mother of two men shot in Vivian on Sunday night is talking to KTBS about what she believes happened to her sons.
Katherine Anderson said she was in her house on North Hickory Street in Vivian with her family, including her sons, Sunday night around 9:30 pm.
They had just eaten and were getting ready to watch a movie. But that's when the course of the night changed dramatically.
Anderson described what happened next and who she believes is involved.
"Far as I know, my deceased son ... the baby's mama brought two guys here that she was involved with. One of my sons, the one's that's deceased, received a phone call telling him to come outside and that's when they opened fire and shot on them. On both of my boys," said Anderson.
C'Aundre Anderson, 21, was killed in the attack. His 22 year-old brother is in critical condition at Ochsner LSU Health.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Offices says the investigation continues with no suspects at this time.
This is the 63rd homicide in Caddo Parrish in 2023