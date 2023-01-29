NORTH ARKANSAS – A stigma strikes families when an opioid death occurs to a loved one, leaving the mourners to grieve alone.
Staci James lost a son to a drug-related death in 2019, but she could not stay silent.
James had to help others with the same affliction and has done that through the founding of the Hope Movement Coalition. This organization recently received over $1 million in opioid settlement funding from the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership.
Since late 2022, there has been a 41% increase in illicit drug deaths from 2019 to 2020 in Ark. and a 73.2% increase in fentanyl poisoning deaths from 2019 to 2020.
For more information, visit HopeMovementCoalition.com