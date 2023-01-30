SHREVEPORT, La. -- Next month, an ArkLaTex family will be honoring their son who died at just 15 days old.
Little Brendan is the strongest human Brandy Bently has ever known.
"There were plenty of times that we were in the hospital that I just wanted to break down and lose it, but I was like, 'You can't do that because he needs his mom,'" said Brandy Bentley, Brendan's mother.
He battled congenital heart disease. In his 15 days of life, Brendan's family made the most of it. Brendan was baptized and held by his mom and dad as much possible.
"I was very, very heart broken," said Bently. "I was in the middle of pediatric nursing rotation when we got our diagnosis. So, at the same time as being a parent trying to learn about my child's heart, I was also the nursing student learning about these conditions as well."
Bently says they were working through the process to get him a heart transplant.
"Over 50 % of them don't make it to their first birthday like my son. But I have seen a lot babies like my son make it to their first birthday, and I'm in groups with their moms cheering for them every milestone they make," said Bently.
On Feb. 10, Bently will celebrate Brendan with a remembrance birthday. It would have been his first birthday.
Feb. 6-13 is Congenital Heart Disease Awareness Week in Louisiana