UPDATE posted 5:35 p.m. May 5
HOMER, La. - State Fire Marshal deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire that claimed the life of a 60-year-old woman and her 28-year-old son in Homer.
Around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, the Homer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
The body of the mother and son, both residents of the home, were later located inside. The female was located in a bedroom while the male was found in a hallway. Official identifications and preliminary causes of death are pending with the Claiborne Parish Coroner’s Office.
After assessing the scene, SFM investigators determined the fire originated in the home’s den area. At this time the exact cause of the fire is undetermined; however, the potential for electrical malfunction connected to a window A/C unit powered via extension cord is being considered as a possible factor.
Investigators have not been able to locate working smoke alarms in the home.
ORIGINAL STORY posted 9:09 a.m. May 5
