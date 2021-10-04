SHREVEPORT, La -- One mom is sounding the alarm over Caddo Parish school buses that she says leave her son and others stranded and missing school.
Casey Cotton showed us a printout of text messages she's received from the school district recently that informed her that her son's bus is late -- or not running at all. That's after she had already gone to work.
"This is a severe disadvantage for working parents because I've had to take off work to go pick him up to go take him to school. At bus stops, I've had to collect all the other children that can ride and fit to take them to school," Cotton said.
"When I call the department of transportation, they have no answers for me. They basically tell me that there's not enough drivers. And so I said well am I going to have the same recurrent problems since you don't have enough drivers? And they say probably so," Cotton continued.
CPSB Director of Transportation Jeff Roberts says that in the case of her son, the driver of that route is on medical leave. And that's not the only one.
"We have about 13 drivers out currently with two pending. So we could have 15 out on medical leave within the next few days. And we have no pool of substitute drivers," Roberts said, noting that there could also be other driver absences.
Roberts says another driver had to drive the route of Cotton's son after completing their regular route. That made the bus late.
He says the district is hit with the same kind of driver shortage that systems across the country are experiencing, related to the pandemic. He says the district was unable to hire enough drivers before the fall semester started.
"We recruit constantly, year 'round. We run on average about four classes a year. It's a lot of work that goes into getting these drivers out and ready and put them on the road safely. You can't just put anyone out there in these vessels and trust people's children to them," Roberts said.
Cotton doesn't buy the excuse.
"We pay taxes. And that's what it goes for is for transportation. They need to figure it out. They need to have job fairs, hire more bus drivers, increase the pay, do what ever they have to do. Because this is affecting our students," she said.
Cotton is still proud of the district's transportation performance.
"We have 885 runs that we make every day. So even if we were late on, say 25 a day, -- which we're not -- that's still 97% accuracy on on time delivery. So I think overall, we're doing a very good job with that," he said.
Roberts says the district currently has a class of two dozen potential new drivers. He hopes that by the holidays, enough of them will be certified to take the wheel to fix the shortage. He also hopes to add substitute drivers.