SHREVEPORT, La - It's an extremely stressful time for many people, especially for those who will soon be having a baby in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Candace Garrett and her husband are just a few weeks away from meeting their first baby. Although it is an exciting moment for the couple, they have some concerns.
“Contracting it. Me or my child. It’s definitely scary,” said Garrett.
They’ve come up with a new routine to try to avoid getting the coronavirus.
“Every time we go and we come in, I have Lysol spray and wipes by the front door. We take of our shoes off and spray them down; all door handles my car,” explained Garrett.
Then there’s the planning and the canceling. Morgan Frazier is expecting her first set of twins and was looking forward to her maternity photo shoot and baby shower. Both were cancelled.
“You have a baby and you have a baby shower. To not have that … I still think it hasn’t even hit me because even now, I still don’t have the words to express how a feel,” said Frazier.
And then, there are the hospital policies that no longer allowed visitors in the hospitals or come to doctor appointments. Frazier's husband has to stay outside.
“In every appointment, he is in the parking lot and I have to call him and put him on speaker phone because he is not allowed within the hospital … not even in the waiting room,” she said.
This can put a strain on the mother’s support system.
David McMillian a family therapist, says the best thing these women can do is accept and adapt.
“I think the best advice I could possibly give is acceptance. Readjust, take this time and adjust the thinking,” said McMillian.
-----
McMillian host a radio show "Strategies for Living" Monday through Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. on KEEL. He offers advice to the public on how to cope with the pandemic.