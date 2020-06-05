Motorcoach industry needs federal aid to keep moving

TEXARKANA, Texas - Several sectors of the travel industry are beginning to pick up speed again, but others remain at a standstill.
With big events on hold during the COVID-19 crisis, the motor coach industry is struggling.
From sporting events, to church retreats, to moving soldiers to training and deployment, motorcoaches do it all.
But right now, the COVID-19 crisis has put a strain on business.
"We don't know what to expect. We do know we won't have business for the next two or three months." said Cary Martin, Little Rock Coaches and Champion Coaches President.
Martin said most people are not yet ready to get on a motorcoach with 50 other people in a small contained space.
The company has 12 vehicles in Little Rock and five in Texarkana that are sitting parked at this time.
"We were so excited to be in Texarkana. We've been there for a couple of years. We were growing the business and looking for a record year. Everything was fantastic, and then this virus hit. It shut everything down to zero," explained Martin.
The company's last run was March 15.
Last month, buses across U.S. traveled to Washington D.C. to lobby for bailout money.
Martin said they appreciate the Personal Protection Program loans they've received, but they're not structured to help the motorcoach industry long-term.
"This industry needs funding in order to continue. No business can go for six months without revenue and that's what we're up against," said Martin.
He believes the motorcoach industry provides vital services to the entire transportation network and will eventually bounce back.
Martin is hopeful business will resume in the fall.
He said it maybe the last industry to come back.
The U.S. motorcoach industry serves nearly 600 million passengers each year, and employs about 112,000 drivers, mechanics and administrative staff.