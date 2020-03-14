MARTIN, La. -- A Coushatta woman died Friday night after being ejected from a motorcycle that hit a deer, state police said.
Kimberly Youngblood, 31, was a passenger on a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 37-year-old Dan Youngblood, also of Coushatta. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
State police said the couple was traveling on state Highway 786 east of U.S. Highway 371 when the motorcycle hit a deer that was in the road. The motorcycle overturned and went off the road. The Youngbloods were thrown off.
Dan Youngblood was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
Both were wearing helmets that were not DOT-approved, state police said.