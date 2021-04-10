Haughton, LA - They were revving up their motorcycle engines for a good cause in Bossier Parish on Saturday.
Hundreds of bikers gathered at the Central Assembly of God in Haughton for the "Run to the Cross 2021" ride. It was to raise money and awareness for Adult and Teen Challenge in Minden.
"There are lots of people out there struggling in addiction. In our particular center we allow women to come with their children. It gives them an opportunity, because sometimes people in addiction, especially women struggle 'I know I need help, but what do I do with my kids'. So we give them an opportunity where they can get the help that they need without having to forfeit their children," said Andy Jenkins, with Adult and Teen Challenge Family Center in Minden, Louisiana.
"We have the privilege of seeing these young ladies on a weekly basis here a the church. We see them when they first come to the program and then we see them when they've been through the program for a few days, a few weeks, a few months and the transformation that you see in these ladies lives is just amazing," said Craig Spence, event organizer and member of Central Assembly of God in Haughton, Louisiana.
The ride went from Haughton to the Family Center in Minden where riders were able to tour the facility and learn more about the group that provides Christian faith based care for those struggling with addiction.